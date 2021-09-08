Residents of Corowa have been warned that floodwaters will continue to rise in the area.

The region experienced almost record-breaking rainfall over the weekend, which led to water being released from the Hume dam.

Corowa on high alert after flood warning

Since the weekend 31 GL have been released from the dam with Corowa now on high alert of rising floodwaters.

Farmers in the area have been warned to move equipment and livestock to higher ground, with water levels currently sitting at 4.6 metres.

The weather bureau is cautioning that it could hit 5 metres tomorrow.

The rainfall has affected Albury with parts of Nouriel Park submerged in water and trees have toppled over.

The Murray Darling Basin Authority has said that the main priority is keeping the dam safe, which involves keeping and catching and water, and continuing water releases.

For up-to-date flood warnings in your area visit bom.gov.au, in an emergency contact the SES on 132 500.

