Coroner says Dreamworld tragedy 'wasn't a case of if it would happen, but when'.

The horrific loss of life on Dreamworld's Thunder River Rapids ride "was simply a matter of time" says a coroner.

Queensland south-eastern coroner James McDougall has today handed down his findings into the deaths of four people on the ride in October 2016.

He said the amusement park had a good reputation, but it's safety and maintenance systems were "rudimentary at best".

He said there had been a "systemic failure by Dreamworld in relation to all aspects of safety" and that he was referring parent company Ardent Leisure for possible prosecution.

