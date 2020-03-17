Coronavirus - Loads Of Gippsland Events Have Been Cancelled

As the world comes to grips with the threat of the COVID-19 coronavirus, there are a number of Gippsland events that have been affected and will not be running:

- Coongulla Paddy’s Market

- Drouin Craft & Produce Market

- Farm World

- Latrobe Valley Air Show

- Latrobe Valley Sister Cities Festival

- Old Gippstown Easter Fair

- Play It Forward and Latrobe Valley Community Choir production "Yes We Can"

- South Gippsland Relay for Life

- Trafalgar High School Year 7 Information Night

- Traralgon Netball Association winter season postponed

Has your local event been cancelled amid coronavirus concerns? Get in touch with us and let us know. You can call us on (03) 5622 2535 or click here.