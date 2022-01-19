Corbin Bleu To Join High School Musical: The Musical: The Series S3

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will return for season 3, and will feature some Disney Channel originals!

Corbin Bleu will make an appearance, who played Chad (Troy Bolton's bestie) in High School Musical, as well as Jason Earles from Hannah Montana fame.

Season 3 will be set at Camp Shallow Lake, and the Wildcats and other campers will stage a production of Frozen and determine who is "best in snow.".

The new season will also include music from Camp Rock and High School Musical.

Now, Bleu is set to play himself, instead of reprising his role as Chad (which is devastating), and Earles will play camps mysterious new kid, Jet.

The new season will air sometime this year. In the meantime, you can watch season 1 and 2 on Disney+.

