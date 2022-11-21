COP27 Climate Summit Pledges Historic ‘Loss And Damage’ Fund For Vulnerable Countries

The COP27 summit concluded over the weekend with the adoption of an historic ‘loss and damage’ fund.

Countries participating in the climate conference agreed to a compensation fund for vulnerable countries hit hard by climate disasters.

The UN summit released a draft text of the agreement on Sunday, hoping the "outcome moves us forward.”

“We have determined a way forward on a decades-long conversation on funding for loss and damage – deliberating over how we address the impacts on communities whose lives and livelihoods have been ruined by the very worst impacts of climate change,” Simon Stiell, UN Climate Change Executive Secretary.

Recommendations made in the agreement include “identifying and expanding sources of funding”, which determines which countries should contribute to the new “loss and damage” fund.

The fund has been hailed as a game-changer for poorer nations, who have been hardest hit by climate events, including worsening floods, droughts, heat waves, famines, and storms due to the pollutions escalating global warming.

“This loss and damage fund will be a lifeline for poor families whose houses are destroyed, farmers whose fields are ruined, and islanders forced from their ancestral homes,” said Ani Dasgupta, president of the environmental think-tank World Resources Institute.

But whether the new fund will actualise remains a contentious issue, after a 2009 pledge for developed countries to spend $100bn a year to help poor nations develop green energy and adapt to future warming, is yet to be realised.

While some delegates say the deal does not go far enough to tackle the emissions that cause global warming.

