The controversial matter over renaming Lake Macquarie’s Coon Island and Coon Island Point appears to be done and dusted.

On Monday night, councillors debated the issue where one councillor slammed the proposal as a ‘sham consultation.’ Whereas another councillor said the current name was ‘genuinely racist’, and a name change was an important step for reconciliation.

Coon Island name change request gets approval

Despite a survey finding the majority of respondents were opposed to the name change, it was passed by council on Monday night 8 votes to 5.

Coon Island is rumoured to be named after former resident of the island, Herbert Heaney, who is said to have acquired a dark complexion after time spent fishing on the lake, and returning home from the mines with soot on his skin.

Council have proposed naming the island Pirrita Island and changing Coon Island Point, to Miners Point. The names were chosen following a consultation between council, local aboriginal organisations, the Heaney family and the Geographical Names Board.

Council will now submit an application to the Geographical Names Board to have the names officially changed.

