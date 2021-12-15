Coomera Man Charged After Police Seize $7 Million Worth Of Drugs

A Gold Coast man has been charged with multiple drug offences after police seized 10kg of methylamphetamine during a drug intercept yesterday afternoon.

Police charged a 23-year-old man following the discovery of copious amounts of drugs with a street value of $7 million after intercepting the drugs in Yatala.

The arrest was part of an investigation by multi-agency Taskforce Centry which included manpower from the Drug and Serious Crime Group, Australian Border Force, Australian Federal Police and the Department of Home Affairs.

Police were able to locate the drugs after investigators became privy to the transportation of methylamphetamine in a truck travelling from interstate into Queensland.

Police managed to successfully intercept the vehicle at around 4PM on December 12.

The search of the vehicle exposed around 10 kilograms of methylamphetamine which had been hidden inside of a pot plant and two money counting machines.

The driver of the truck was a 23-year-old Coomera man who now faces multiple charges including one count each of possession of a dangerous drug, possession of items for use in the commission of a crime and possession of items used in the commission of a crime and contravene requirement.

The man is currently in custody and is set to face Southport Magistrates Court today.

