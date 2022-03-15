Coolio Wrote A Song For RnB Fridays And Here's Your First Listen

It's not every day you get an RnB legend like Coolio to write you a song. But that is exactly what has happened and we are very, very much here for it.

The Gangsta's Paradise performer caught up with RnB Fridays Radio's Mike E and Emma to chat about coming down under, what kind of gangster he is AND play the song he made for them!

Check it out below.

