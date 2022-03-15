Coolio Wrote A Song For RnB Fridays And Here's Your First Listen

Love this!

Article heading image for Coolio Wrote A Song For RnB Fridays And Here's Your First Listen

It's not every day you get an RnB legend like Coolio to write you a song. But that is exactly what has happened and we are very, very much here for it.

The Gangsta's Paradise performer caught up with RnB Fridays Radio's Mike E and Emma to chat about coming down under, what kind of gangster he is AND play the song he made for them!

Check it out below.

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!

15 March 2022

coolio
RnB Fridays
rnb fridays radio
Listen Live!
coolio
RnB Fridays
rnb fridays radio
coolio
RnB Fridays
rnb fridays radio
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs