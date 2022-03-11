Coolio Has The Perfect Response To Being Asked If He's Over 'Gangsta's Paradise'

We don't know what we expected...!

Article heading image for Coolio Has The Perfect Response To Being Asked If He's Over 'Gangsta's Paradise'

Pic: MCA Records

He’s one of the most influential rappers to have graced the genre... and he’s about to perform across Australia!

Coolio, who joined the Hit Network to discuss his upcoming Made In The 90’s tour, ended up revealing how he really feels about performing Gangsta’s Paradise, 27 years after its original release.

Find out what the rap icon had to say:

Stay up-to-date with all things music by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android

Nick Barrett

11 March 2022

Article by:

Nick Barrett

Hit
Music
Coolio
Tour
Listen Live!
Hit
Music
Coolio
Tour
Hit
Music
Coolio
Tour
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs