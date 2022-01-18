'Cooking with Paris' Cancelled After A Single Season

After just a single season, Paris Hilton’s Netflix series has been cancelled by the streaming giant.

Created after a YouTube video of Paris making lasagne went viral in 2020, Cooking with Paris saw the multi-millionaire serving up dishes with some of her high-profile friends, including Kim Kardashian, Demi Lovato, Lele Pons and Nikki Glaser.

The twist? Paris knows she can’t cook to save her life.

Over the course of the six-episode series, audiences were subjected to the painful experience of watching the 40-year-old socialite learn to cook while throwing some (admittedly glamourous) parties.

While it sounds like we may be roasting it, the show’s endearing in its own way.

Following its debut last August, the show briefly cracked Netflix’s Top 10 before fading out of the limelight – Netflix have yet to release actual viewership numbers, and that says a lot in itself.

While we (hopefully) won’t have to see Paris butcher any more recipes any time soon, the personality can still be caught on her reality show, Paris in Love, and over on her YouTube channel, where she’s currently chronicling the story of her exceedingly wholesome honeymoon.

