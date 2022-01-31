Convoy Of Protesters Converge At Parliament House

An anti-vaccine rally took to the front lawns of the nation’s capital on Monday where hundreds of protesters called for all politicians be “sacked”.

Police have assembled in front of the Parliament House doors, blocking the entrance to the building.

Inspired by a truck drivers’ protest in Canada over the weekend, participants were encouraged to arrive in Canberra in “convoys” of trucks and cars.

Supported online by rogue Coalition members George Christensen and Gerard Rennick, the Guardian has reported that Craig Kelly was expected to participate as a key spokesperson.

The speeches delivered by prominent anti-vaccine groups and individuals, reflected upon vaccine propaganda, as well as theories relating to the Qanon conspiracy.

Drawing together truckies, anti-vaccination activists and self-proclaimed members of the Sovereign Citizens movement, the crowd chanted “what do we want? Freedom”, and “lest we forget”.

