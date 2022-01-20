Contentious Wellcamp Facility Ready To Kick Into Gear

Queensland's controversial Wellcamp quarantine facility at Toowoomba will take its first guests in February.

Deputy premier Steven Miles announced the details of the state’s new quarantine facility on Thursday, saying the facility was still “incredible value for money” despite international travel rules relaxing on Saturday.

"The first 500 beds, as you know, we will begin to put guests into in February. The facility itself is broken into two parts of 250 beds," Miles said.

"These parts can be operated individually and for different purposes. So, the decision has been made that, on opening, the first part will be used for those travellers who still need to quarantine."

"The second part that will be used for Queenslanders directed into isolation because their accommodation is not suitable. That will allow us to downscale the number of hotels that we need," the deputy told reporters.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Yvette D’Ath said she was giving “serious consideration” to following the lead of other states and moving the booster interval to three months.

“I want to make sure that the pharmacists and GPs are ready if we do that,” she said.

"Irrespective of when we change the three-month threshold, please if you're already at that four-month mark, come forward and get your booster straight away." - Ms D'Ath

It comes as the state's Covid cases even out as the sunshine state reports 16,812 new infections on Thursday and sadly nine Covid-related deaths.

An 18-year-old with significant underlying conditions was the youngest fatality reported in the past 24-hours, along with a person in the 70s, five people in the 80s, one in the 90s and one person over the age of 100.

Of these nine people, three were unvaccinated, five were double vaccinated and one had had a booster.

There are currently 91,306 active cases across the state, with hospitalisations increasing from 835 to 850 people admitted with Covid.

There are 48 Covid patients in ICU, while 20 people are on ventilators.

In Queensland 88.91 per cent of people aged over 16 are fully vaccinated, while more than more than 91 per cent have received their first dose.

