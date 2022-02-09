Contentious Religious Discrimination Bill Remains A Battlefield

The contentious Religious Discrimination Bill continues to drive a wedge among politicians, communities, and individuals.

Another twist, Labor has vowed to fight for the rights of LGBTIQ+ teachers and transgender students, yet on Wednesday, in an unexpected about-face Labor moved its recommended amendments to the House of Representatives.

Labor will then seek to amend the bill in the Senate, where the government does not have a majority.

Shadow attorney-general Mark Dreyfus confirmed Labor would seek four key changes, including a ban on discrimination against students based on sexuality and gender identity.

It comes as Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been accused of 'trying to rush a bill through the parliament on the eve of an election'.

Concerns with the bill, continue even within his own ranks, as Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews said she "thinks it's a problematic situation and I think it goes back to the school to be able to manage that in the best interests of the child".

Meanwhile, some are concerned that the ongoing debate is only giving Scott Morrison a political wedge to campaign on, while others want a speedy tick of approval in order for changes to be made.

MP Peter Khalil who supported an unsuccessful caucus motion to oppose the bill if Labors amendments were unsuccessful, has accused Scott Morrison of “weaponising this bill for political purposes”.

Speaking to ABC, Mr Khalil said the bill “should be done in a bipartisan manner”.

In reality, many MPs still hold grave concerns about the veracity, legitimacy and scope of the proposed bill, ensuing it will be continually kicked down the road, as demonstrated by Labors reticence to act now, potentially leaving it to a conscience vote.

