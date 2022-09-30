Contentious COVID Isolation Mandate Ends October 14

Australia will ditch COVID isolation rules from October 14 despite experts warning that the move will put "the public at risk".

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese made the announcement following Friday's National Cabinet meeting, highlighting that protecting Australia's most vulnerable was a priority.

"We wanted to make sure that we have measures which are proportionate and that are targeted at the most vulnerable. We want to continue to promote vaccinations as being absolutely critical, including people getting booster shots," the Prime Minister announced at a press conference at Parliament House.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with breaking news as it hits.

But Australian Medical Association (AMA) President Steven Robson warned that scrapping the isolation period will put people's lives "at risk".

"We’re seeing overseas a huge upswing in the numbers of Covid cases again," Professor Robson told ABC News Breakfast.

"It’s coming into holiday season when people will be travelling around the world. We think it’s a period of significant risk and we’re urging caution because we need to protect the health system and we need to protect vulnerable people like those in aged care and people with a disability".

"If you think the flu is Covid, you’re living in fantasy land. Covid is a long-term infection, we’re already seeing a massive effect of long Covid on the workforce and the community. You don’t have it with long flu or long cold. It’s fantasy," he said.

However Australia's top doc, Professor Paul Kelly said despite scrapping the mandatory COVID isolation period, "the pandemic is not finished", but that it was time to "move away from COVID exceptionalism".

"We will almost certainly see future peaks of the virus into the future, as we have seen earlier in this year," he said.

"However, at the moment, we have very low rates of both cases, hospitalisations, intensive care admissions, aged-care outbreaks and various other measures."

"That does not mean we have somehow magically changed the infectiousness of this virus. It is still infectious," he said.

As expected, support payments for people infected with COVID will also end from this time, except for people working in high-risk settings.

This includes those working across aged care, health care, disability care, and other areas that have been previously identified.

Mr Albanese said today’s national cabinet decision was a unanimous one.

The Briefing serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. Hosted by Tom Tilley and co-hosts Katrina Blowers, Antoinette Lattouf, Rhianna Patrick and Jamila Rizvi. Published Monday to Saturday at 6am for a thorough briefing on the news of the day. Hear it on the Listnr App.