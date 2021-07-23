Consumer Watchdog Orders Lorna Jane To Pay A Hefty Fine For False Advertising

Sports womenswear giant Lorna Jane has been slapped with a $5 million dollar fine in court on Friday after they falsely advertised some of their clothing could stop the spread of viruses, including COVID-19.

The ACCC was alerted to “LJ Shield Activewear” products back in July 2020 before taking the brand to federal court over the matter.

Lorna Jane tagged their LJ Shield Activewear with the outlandish slogan, “Cure for the Spread of COVID-19? Lorna Jane Thinks So”.

Another false statement read:

“LJ SHIELD is a groundbreaking technology that makes transferral of all pathogens to your Activewear (and let’s face it, the one we’re all thinking about is Covid-19) impossible by eliminating the virus on contact with the fabric.”

The shocking claims were aired on the company’s website, socials, emails as well as in-store.

The brand later admitted to making false claims but are yet to make a public statement regarding the matter.

