CONSPIRACY SHUT-DOWN: Seth Rogen Confirms He Has Not Been Kidnapped

After several months of being seemingly MIA, a viral TikTok has drawn Seth Rogen out of his cave.

A conspiracy theory that the Pineapple Express star had been kidnapped started circulating after fans clued onto the fact he hadn’t shown his face on any of his social media in a hot minute.

Instead, Rogenites had been subjected to photos of vases and other clay-made creations, with very little context as to who was behind the pottery posting.

Thankfully, Seth went to Twitter to ease the hearts and minds of worried fans.

Turns out the dude just really loves his pottery.

