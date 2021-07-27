CONSPIRACY: Is Bennifer 2.0 Legit? We Have Evidence That Suggests Otherwise

Okay, hear us out; Bennifer might be a lie.

The celebrity couple, a combination as iconic as cookies and milk, have been spotted putting more than a bit of PDA on display over the last couple of weeks, but what if it’s all just an act?

Busy Philipps, known for her role in Freaks and Geeks, created the conspiracy, noting how a lot of the papp pics of Bennifer 2.0 share similarities with shots from J Lo’s Jenny From The Block music video, which *just happens* to be nearing its 20th anniversary.

Hmmm…

Catch the full conspiracy, including some pretty conclusive evidence:

