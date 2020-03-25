Connie Reveals The Clapback From Stacey To Hayley That Was Too Much For TV

This is A LOT

Article heading image for Connie Reveals The Clapback From Stacey To Hayley That Was Too Much For TV

This morning on the show, Connie revealed what Stacey said in response to Hayley asking if she got her law degree out a cereal box..

Aaaand it's a lot. 

We saw a huge fight break out during the girls night when all the wives were back & had to face each other!

But we had no idea what Stacey's response was to Hayley until NOW. It sounds like it was a little too much for TV!

Missed the chat? Here's what Connie had to say about Stacey's response to Hayley that night: 

