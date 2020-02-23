Connie Reveals Couples Are Asked To Re-enact Arguments On Camera

You know that feeling after an argument where you start running through all the things you should've said differently?

It's absolutely healthy to bring up old arguments after already making up in a relationship, which is why Married At First Sight contestants are encouraged to do just that.

^ Me coming back for Round 2 better prepared for those attacks and rebuttals

This morning Connie spilled what it was like re-enacting arguments, adding that she felt having an audience dramatically changed Jonethen.

"Something I noticed with Jonethen as well, was how much he changed when the cameras were on. His emotions were a lot more heightened, and he was a lot more defensive on camera as well."

Listen to what she had to say...