Connie From MAFS Speculates Why Jonethen Wanted To Leave The Experiment

This morning Connie gave us all the tea from behind-the-scenes of last night's Married At First Sight commitment ceremony, from her hubby Jonethen wanting to leave the experiment to recent pictures of her out with Steve.

She revealed what everyone's actual reactions were to Stacey and Michael's confessions of love, admitting that, "A lot of people couldn't believe that", and questioned the couple's real motives for staying in the experiment...

Connie also talked about why she thinks Jonethen wrote 'leave' on his card, feeling that the move was a spiteful retaliation to her attempt to leave the experiment last week, adding that "it bruised his ego big time".

And if you haven't been keeping up with our MAFS couples since filming ended, you might've missed pics circulating of Connie and Steve grabbing a coffee recently, without their significant others...

Catch up on everything MAFS below!