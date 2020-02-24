Connie From MAFS Reveals What We Didn't See At Last Night's Commitment Ceremony

Last night at the Married At First Sight commitment ceremony things seemed peachy for Connie and Jonethen following a drama filled week.

However, Connie claims things aren't what they seemed, with an apparent argument on the commitment couch in front of experts John, Mel and Trisha.

According to Connie, we only saw a "very small snippet" of their interaction, which followed on from last week's phone ban drama.

Connie continued that Jonethen's "addiction" to his phone nearly pushed her to write leave last night, adding that he was "just a little bit too excited to have a lot of Insta followers" which was a "huge red flag" for her.

And it's been a while since we've checked in with Connie's famously anti-MAFS mum, but apparently she's set to appear back on screens tonight, bringing her relatable bad attitude with her.

Unfortunately for the unhappy couple, her visit happened to follow a big fight which made things a liiiitle bit awkward for everyone.

"She didn't come over to a happy couple that day."

