Connie Confirms Her Relationship With Jonethen Ends At Tonight's Dinner Party

Married At First Sight's Connie and Jonethen experienced what seemed to be an extremely awkward home visit in last night's episode following Jonethen's second attempt to leave the experiment in the most recent commitment ceremony.

This morning, Connie confirmed that fans will see the dramatic end to the couple's relationship, claiming that, "[Jonethen] really stops sugar-coating and just tells me how it is and how he feels about me".

"After what happened to me at the commitment ceremony on Sunday, those rose-coloured glasses definitely came off and I was a bit like, alright, why are we still here?"

She also shared how hurtful it was that her fellow MAFS participants ditched her birthday celebrations to appear at a club over the weekend, and commented on who she expected the behaviour from as well as who shocked her.

"They unfortunately couldn't sacrifice one hour of their night to celebrate their friend's birthday because they're too busy lapping up the D-grade celebrity life."

