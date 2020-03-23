Connie Comments On Rumours Surrounding Her Relationship With Bachelor Matt Agnew

Connie and Jonethen's relationship is looking a little rocky as the Married At First Sight season continues. But despite being one of the few remaining couples in the experiment, rumours are still circulating the pair's dating status since filming ended.

This morning, Connie commented on allegations of a potential hookup between KC and Jonethen, claiming that she believes "there was a little something going on there" and confirming that they kissed.

She also reacted to rumours of a relationship between herself and 2019 Bachelor Matt Agnew, admitting she's never met him but wouldn't be opposed to the idea.

"I'm so into this rumour... I don't know anything about him, but from what I do know, he's a very intelligent, very handsome man. I probably wouldn't say no."

