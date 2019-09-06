Congratulations: Heidi & Griff Have Welcomed Their First Baby!!!

IT’S HAPPENED!!

Major congratulations are in order for our very own Heidi Anderson and her husband, Griffo, who have welcomed their very first baby together!

Everyone please meet: Memphis Ari Anderson Griffiths!

"Welcome to the world our little blonde haired BOY 👶🏻⁣

"💙Memphis Ari Anderson Griffiths 💙⁣

"Born a whopper 3.61kgs & 52cms on Thursday 5th September at 4.17pm 💙⁣

"They reckon one of the longest cords, they’ve ever seen! Poor little bugger wrapped it twice round his neck & there was a few complications bringing him into this world 🌍 ⁣

"BUT we are all healthy & just so in love ❤️⁣

"I’m dying for some scrumptious cuddles after he’s spent the night in nursery. Mumma is feeling helpless after a c section but Big Daddy has been spending time with him & was just absolutely the best husband yesterday. ⁣⁣

"PS A massive shoutout to Chelsea who captured all the glory of him entering the world @flissandco"

Listen to the moment Heidi called in to announce the news on air!

Isn’t he just beautiful!

Heidi, you are a true warrior!

Congratulations!

