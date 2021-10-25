Confusion mounts over Australian Open vaccination policy

Confusion continues to mount over whether unvaccinated tennis stars can compete at the Australian Open.

Government officials last week declared that tennis players who were not fully vaccinated would not be issued visas for the tournament.

This follows Victoria’s vaccine mandate for all professional athletes.

A leaked email to Woman’s Tennis Association players has said unvaccinated players would be allowed entry into the country under the requirement they undertake two weeks of quarantine.

Epidemiologist Professor Nancy Baxter has told Nine it’s too much of a risk.

“Professional tennis allowing them to play and continue to put other players at risk, really professional athletes should be held at the same standard as your average person on the street. They should be required and expected to vaccinate as a working individual that can expose a lot of people to Covid.”

Victorian Premier Dan Andrews has doubled down on his no jab no play stance, saying the government can control who comes into the country, but not who plays.

“They issue passports they issue visas, but we’re not talking about returning residents, we’re talking about people who would be here under a working visa or a visitor visa. I don’t think it’s too much to say, if you want one of those visas and you want to come here, then you need to be double vaxxed, I actually don’t think that’s too much to ask.”

The 2022 Australian Open is scheduled to begin on January 16 through to January 30.