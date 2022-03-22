Confused? Here's The Ending Of Netflix's 'Windfall' Explained

Windfall is the new movie doing the rounds on Netflix, starring Jason Segel, Lily Collins and Jesse Plemons.

The thriller is about a man who breaks into a tech billionaire's empty vacation home, but things go sideways when the arrogant mogul and his wife arrive for a last-minute getaway.

*Spoiler alert*

As we get into the movie, we see Segel's character, "Nobody", get caught breaking into CEO's house (Plemons) by Wife (Collins). He then demands money and they can't leave the house. He follows them everywhere, before barricading them in their sauna outside so he can make a run for it.

He gets to his car and realises there's a camera in a tree, so he decides to go back. By this time, the couple have escaped and are running away. He gets hold of them and takes them back to the house.

He asks for $500,000 from CEO and CEO calls his assistant to drop off money. He then says the reason is "Debbie's back", alluding to an affair.

They stay overnight in cabins outside until he gets the money tomorrow.

We get introduced to Gardener, who knocks on the door. They get rid of him fast and he starts work in their garden. When he's finished, he asks them to come outside so he can show them something. The three of them go to look and they say Nobody is the cousin of Wife.

The gardener asks CEO to sign off on a plan to plant an oak tree in their garden and instead of signing, he writes 'Call 911'. Nobody sees the shocked look on his face and doesn't let him leave. Soon, he's held with the other two.

In a confrontation between CEO and Nobody, Nobody holds a gun to CEO's head. Gardener tries to make a run for it, but slips and crashed his head into the glass door slitting his throat and dying.

After a while, the money is dropped in front of the house and Wife retrieves it. While she's outside in the dark, she sees a car passing by but doesn't hail it down.

Nobody ends up tying up CEO and Wife in separate rooms, where Nobody says to CEO that he wanted to see what it was like to live like a rich person. He then drops the bomb that CEO's wife is taking birth control pills.

But it's the dramatic a twist in events towards the end that has everyone talking...

Nobody walks outside and Wife unties herself, comes up behind Nobody and hits him in the head with an ornament. He dies.

She goes inside and shoots and kills her husband. She then plants the gun in Nobody's hand. She leaves.

So, why did she kill her husband?

During being held hostage, he told his wife he hates her tattoo, we see her visibly not like the things her husband says, she doesn't look happy, and is irritated by her husband constantly interrupting her. CEO also talks about how she will take a break from work when she has a baby soon - something she doesn't want to do.

But it did come as a surprise! Twitter reacted in all sorts of ways:

You can watch it now on Netflix!

Ew, Cruising! A Schitt's Creek-Themed Cruise Will Set Sail Next Year!

Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android