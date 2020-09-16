CONFIRMED: 'Wake Up Jeff' Has Officially Returned To The Wiggles For A Limited Time

Dream's do come true!

Article heading image for CONFIRMED: 'Wake Up Jeff' Has Officially Returned To The Wiggles For A Limited Time

This is not a drill people! The original 'sleepy' Wiggle is back!

After what seems like an eternity without him (yes, it's only been an eight-year break) the OG purple Wiggle Jeff Fatt is officially back!

Well, for at least the next few weeks...

Jeff has come out of retirement to replace current Wiggle member and new dad, Lachy Gillespie who just welcomed twins into the world with his fiancée, Dana Stephensen!

Post

Jeff’s return gives new dad Lachy a much-needed break so he can spend time with his newborn daughters, Lottie and Lulu.

The team will be performing a new ‘dance-along’ special called, Wiggly World of Dance which will be streamed each week on the BIG W Facebook page for the next four weeks, kicking off on 9.30 am Wednesday, September 16!

So, parents and kids, we suggest you mark your calendars because this is going to be one show you won't want to miss!

Catch Up On The Latest Entertainment News Below:

Download our app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and your favourite radio shows. 

16 September 2020

The Wiggles
wake up jeff
purple wiggle
returns
Listen Live!
The Wiggles
wake up jeff
purple wiggle
returns
The Wiggles
wake up jeff
purple wiggle
returns
Latest Catch up

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs