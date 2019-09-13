CONFIRMED: The Backstreet Boys Announce Australian Tour

Backstreet's back... in Australia! The boys have officially confirmed that they are set to bring their DNA World Tour downunder and we will be there before you can say Kevin, Brian, Nick, Howie D and AJ!

After appearing on the World Famous Rooftop in Las Vegas, the boys promised they would make their way downunder and now we've got all the details on how you can get your tickets.

Tickets will go on sale at 12pm on Monday, September 23.

Optus customers can be among the first to secure tickets during the Optus Perks presale, starting at 3pm (local time), Tuesday September 17. Visit optusperks.com.au or download My Optus App today.

My Live Nation members can secure tickets during the pre-sale starting at 3pm for all cities except Perth at 4pm Thursday, September 19.

For complete tour, ticket and VIP Experience information, visit: livenation.com.au

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!