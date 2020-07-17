CONFIRMED: Rhonda & Ketut Are Still Going Strong

A true love story

Article heading image for CONFIRMED: Rhonda & Ketut Are Still Going Strong

Just when we had almost forgotten about Australia's best love story, we have finally been reminded of the bond that is between Rhonda & Ketut.

You'd remember the iconic & hilarious AAMI ads that were on our screens from 2012, following the lives of lovers, Rhonda & Ketut. 

When a customer sent the insurance company a message this week to ask if the couple were still together, an AAMI employee surprisingly gave some insight!

Here's what we found out about Rhonda & Ketut's relationship:

Want more fun stuff? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here: 

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.  

Amber Lowther

17 July 2020

Article by:

Amber Lowther

Hit Entertainment
Rhonda and Ketut
TV
Listen Live!
Hit Entertainment
Rhonda and Ketut
TV
Hit Entertainment
Rhonda and Ketut
TV
Latest Catch up

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs