CONFIRMED: Rhonda & Ketut Are Still Going Strong

Just when we had almost forgotten about Australia's best love story, we have finally been reminded of the bond that is between Rhonda & Ketut.

You'd remember the iconic & hilarious AAMI ads that were on our screens from 2012, following the lives of lovers, Rhonda & Ketut.

When a customer sent the insurance company a message this week to ask if the couple were still together, an AAMI employee surprisingly gave some insight!

Here's what we found out about Rhonda & Ketut's relationship:

Want more fun stuff? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.