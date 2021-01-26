Confirmed: New Pussycat Dolls Music Is On It's Way!

It seems like yesterday we were cheering at the comeback of the Pussycat Dolls... reliving their best hits and shaking our stuff to their new song 'React'.

Then COVID-19 hit and all talk of touring and any further releases went quiet.

Well, now it seems as though the girls have been quietly plotting their return (again) with member Ashley revealing on the Heart Showbiz Hub podcast:

"We’ll definitely do new music. We’ve got to get in the studio and make that happen. Especially now with having Miss Rona (coronavirus) step in, we’ve got time and we want to get people ramped up and excited again before we go out on tour, which, who knows when that will be. It has to be a time when everyone can be in a stadium and be safe and healthy. In the meantime, we’re going to keep the music flowing.”



We're ready!

We were lucky enough to get the girls to come to Australia and perform on the World Famous Rooftop, you can check that out below.

