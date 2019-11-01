Confirmed: Men Use ‘Selective Hearing’ More Than Women

When it comes to selective hearing, I think most of us realise men do it more often than women.

You’ll ask them something, or tell them something they need to know, and they’ll strategically ignore it because they don’t want to do it/would rather act blissfully ignorant.

Same goes for texting - sometimes it seems like the can only answer one question per text. Send more than one and it’s likely they’ll forget to answer one of your queries.

Now, new research has revealed that men typically use selective hearing more than women.

The study from Scrivens Hearing Care explained that typically men use selective hearing seven times a week, while women use it six.

In a year this adds up to about 388 times for men and 339 times for women.

While the research only looked at a sample size of people, we’re sure the results wouldn’t be so close, right?!

However, there are instances where your partner might actually have a hearing problem - just think about how loudly some of us listen to music or watch TV.

The research also revealed that around 4 in 10 adults know with certainty that their partners struggle with hearing, and 6 in 10 said their partner listened to TV or music too loudly.

Selective hearing could be a sign of hearing loss, so if you or your partner are experiencing this type of interaction a lot, it’s important to visit your GP and get your hearing checked!

