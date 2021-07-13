Confirmed: MAFS Patrick & Belinda Reveal Heartbreaking Truth Behind Their Breakup

Undoubtedly one of our favourite reality TV couples has confirmed that the rumours around their breakup are indeed true!

Just nine months after their wedding, Married At First Sight Australia's Patrick Dwyer and Belinda Vickers (or better known as the awkwardly cute, foot clapping couple) have taken to their Instagrams to confirm that they are no longer together and the reasons behind their breakup.

The post read as follows: "We would like to address the current rumours of our split and confirm we have gone our separate ways."

"We have enjoyed a relationship together for over 9 months however we do not want the same things in love and life. We appreciate all the love and support we have received through this journey."

We wish both of them all the best and hope that they are doing ok during this tough time!

