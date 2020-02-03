101.9 The Fox Melbourne
CONFIRMED: MAFS Josh & Cathy Are STILL TOGETHER!

MAFS is back and we are already getting the exclusives!

This morning the Hit Network spoke to 2020 MAFS newlyweds Josh and Cathy, they speak all about the wedding details, fears and watching it back on TV

But the big question on everyones lips is, are they still together? and today they confirmed YES they are!

LISTEN HERE:

LISTEN TO EVEN MORE EXCLUSIVES WITH JOSH & CATHY HERE:

MAFS
