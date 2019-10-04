CONFIRMED: Jetstar flights from Busselton to Melbourne will take off in March 2020

Time to start thinking about that next trip to Melbourne! Jetstar have confirmed this morning that they will begin commercial flights between Busselton and Melbourne from March 25 in 2020.

The flights will be three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays with approximately 1100 seats available across the week.

While it's fantastic news for people who already live in the Southwest area, it's even better news for tourism to the region.

Over the next three years, the new flights expected to pump in $40 million into the local economy and bring 60,000 visitors to the Southwest.

Jetstar Group CEO Gareth Evans says there's a strong demand from Victorians to visit the Southwest.

"With its world-class surf breaks and incredible food and wine, a visit to the region is on the travel wish lists of many travellers."

"For residents of the Southwest it will open up the possibility of a mini break on the east coast with direct access to the sports, culture and extensive shopping on offer in Melbourne," said Mr. Evans.

West Coast and Freo fans - time to start planning for next years AFL season!

Jetstar are offering customers $89 one way fares (conditions apply) from today in a five-day sale.