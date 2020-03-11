CONFIRMED: Harry Styles Announces Aussie Tour

Harry Styles fans get your screaming voices ready and have your 'Marry Me Harry' signs prepared because the man himself is on his way to Australia!

Harry made the announcement this morning that he is on his way to Australia this November and we cannot WAIT!

Harry released the clip for his latest track 'Falling' from his album 'Fine Line' recently and has us in tears!

Tickets to Harry's ‘Love On Tour’ Australia 2020 are on sale 2pm Friday, March 20. Go to livenation.com.au for tickets and more info.

