CONFIRMED: Australia Is Getting A Second Season Of Drag Race Down Under!

After the wildly successful first season of RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under, Mamma Ru has today announced that we are getting a SECOND season!

Stan, the home of RuPaul in Australia, today announced that a second season of Stan Original Series RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under will make its bold and extravagant return to our screens in 2022 and the search has commenced to find the drag queen with the best Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve and Talent!

After a stellar first season which saw Kita Mean take out the top honours amid an incredible line-up of queens and celebrity guests including Kylie Minogue, Dannii Minogue and Taika Waititi, it will be up to a new batch of the fiercest drag queens from Australia and New Zealand to fight tooth and nail to be crowned winner in 2022.

Casting is now open, closing October 5th. Budding queens can sign up at the following link: https://www.rdrcasting.com/

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!