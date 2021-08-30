Regional South Australians Are Not Using QR Codes As Contact Tracers Scramble To Find 16 People

Contact tracers are scrambling to find at least 16 people who didn't check in at a COVID exposure site visited by two infectious truck driver last week.

On Sunday Premier Steven Marshall confirmed that the two drivers who tested positive to COVID in Perth on Thursday had travelled through SA on August 21 to 22, as well as August 25 and 26.

Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier said it's vital everyone who was at the Port Augusta OTR at the affected times get tested and isolated.

"We haven't been able to contact them, require the testing and have them in quarantine. We are now looking at bank records, where people have paid by credit and also CCTV footage"

Concerned regional South Australians were treating COVID-19 as a “city problem”, Professor Spurrier said trucking routes across the state are made available to essential workers from across the country.

“Because of those trucking routes and people in our essential sector workforce and the electricity and the gas and important infrastructure in our state we do have people that have come from those states where there is Covid”

There are 99 people isolating as a precaution to the COVID positive truck drivers and eight tier one locations including petrol stations in Port Augusta, Ceduna and Nundroo.

No new cases were announced on Monday.

