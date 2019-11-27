Community Saddened That Warriors Have Made ‘Heavy Heart’ Decision To Not Continue

Late on Wednesday night North Queensland Warriors Cheerleading announced that they will not continue in 2020.

“We’re so proud of what we’ve been able to achieve as ‘the tiny club from North Queensland’, both on and off the competition floor,” they posted on Facebook.

The club gave thanks to everyone who supported them for the last 10 years which they explain as ‘the most incredible ride’.

The Townsville community have been quick to react to the news which came as a shock to many.

“I am so sad to hear this news, but Leah thank you for everything.”

“Warriors is not just a club, we are family! Not just the athletes, but their families.”

“Still completely devastated hearing the news!”

“Words can’t describe how sad this makes me.”

The Warriors have been standouts not only in the Aussie cheerleading competition, but globally as well, bringing titles back from the States!

This weekend they’ll rock the floor one more time in the Australian competition and wish them lots of luck!

