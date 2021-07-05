Commonwealth Promises A Quarantine Facility To Queensland

Queensland is insisting on new quarantine facilities for both Toowoomba and Brisbane Airport.

The Commonwealth is offering to fund one facility in Pinkenba.

New Quarantine Facilities:

The facility would attempt to mirror the Howard Springs facility in Northern Territory, made up of 1000 rooms and capacity for up to 1450 people.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said,

"We are working cooperatively with the Federal Government about the site near the Brisbane Airport”.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles said the new facilities could bring home two repatriation flights a week!

A similar quarantine facility in Victoria has been proposed for Mickleham, in Melbourne’s north.

The Commonwealth and State Governments are still discuss

