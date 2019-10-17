Commonwealth Bank Has Crashed This Afternoon As Branches Are Forced To Close

Commonwealth Bank customers are currently up in arms after services crashed around lunchtime.

After receive complaints, the bank confirmed at 12:30pm AEDT that NetBank and CommBank app services were down and cardless cash was unavailable.

Some call centre and branch services are also down, forcing branches to close.

Commonwealth confirmed that ATM and EFTPOS merchant services are still live, as well as debit and credit cards.

The bank has insisted that all customer accounts are safe and urgently working to fix the issue, however it could be a few hours before it is resolved.

