Comet To Be Visible From Australia For First Time In 50,000 Years

Australians will soon be able to view the green comet which was last seen during the stone age.

According to NASA, comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) nicknamed “the green comet” will be visible from earth for the first time in 50,000 years.

The comet was last visible from earth when the homo sapiens and Neanderthals inhabited the planet.

The green comet is expected to fly by within approximately 42 million kilometres from earth.

It has been within view for people living in the northern hemisphere for a while ow, while people living in the southern hemisphere will get their first glimpse from next month.

NASA said the comet will likely be visible from Australia from early February and will be closest to earth on February 2.

It will be most easily spotted in the morning and is best spotted using a telescope or binoculars but may also be visible during the night.

The comet will appear green due to the sun melting the comet’s outer shell and turning it to gas.

