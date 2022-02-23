Comedian & Magician Johnathan Szeles Dies Aged 63

Magician and comedian Johnathan Szeles better known as ‘The Amazing Johnathan’ has passed away at the age of 63 after a lengthy battle with heart disease.

Comedian and friend of Szeles, Penny Wiggins announced the news of the comedian’s death on social media today.

"Hello everyone.. a very very sad day," she wrote.

"Johnathan Szeles (Amazing Johnathan ) has passed away at around 11:30 pm 2/22/22.

"My heart is broken… one of my best friends, one of the funniest humans I've ever met. I loved him so very much and will never forget this wonderful ,amazing, kind, funny, great person.

"I will never forget you as long as I live! Thank you for this great life you've given me."

'The Amazing Johnathan’ is best known for his gruesome tricks including removing his own eyeball.

Szeles first shot to stardom in the 1980’s, appearing on talk shows and eventually getting his own show which became one of the longest standing comic, magic performances on the Las Vegas strip.

Szeles was diagnosed with a heart condition in March of 2007, which eventually forced him to retire from comedy in 2014.

In one last crack at comedy, Szeles left retirement to perform a number of shows across the US in 2017.

