Comedian Bill Bailey Reveals What King Charles Is Like At Home

This morning on the show, the Hit Network spoke to comedian and actor Bill Bailey, where he revealed what he did to make the Queen laugh, and what King Charles III is like at home!

He also cleared up a funny rumour about him that had been spread for years and manages to offend the hydrangea community in this chat.

Missed the chat? Here's what King Charles is REALLY like at home:

Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android