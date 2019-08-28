Come Down To The Fathers Day Car Show And Market!

It's all about dad!

28 August 2019

Article heading image for Come Down To The Fathers Day Car Show And Market!

Gippsland will be hosting the Fathers Day Car Show and Market and want you to come down. Bring your dad!

The show will feature a variety of hot rods, impressive classics and muscle cars.

If looking at amazing car collections gets you hungry, a selection of food will be prepared by the Old Gippstown Cafe.

Gates open to entrants from 6am, $10 per car. Gates open to the public from 10am and tickets for adults are $5, kids enter for a gold coin donation.

DATE: Sunday 1st of September

TIME: 6am for entrants, 10am for the general public

LOCATION: Old Gippstown - Gippsland's Heritage Park, 211 Lloyd Street

Come on down and enjoy all the cars and displays on offer on the day.

 

 

 

