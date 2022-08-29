Comanchero Bikie Boss Charged After Dramatic Arrest In Sydney

A Comanchero bikie boss has been charged following a dramatic arrest in Sydney on Sunday afternoon.

Police arrested and charged national sergeant-at-arms for the Comancheros Tarek Zahed over the 2014 murder of Youssef Assoum.

Zahed was arrested in Edgecliff after travelling from Melbourne to Sydney on Sunday afternoon.

Police were forced to fire multiple beanbag rounds into the car after Zahed refused to exit the vehicle.

Zahed was arrested and transported to Surry Hills Police Station where he was charged with murder and kidnap with intent to commit a serious indictable offence over the death of 29-year-old Youssef Assoum.

Assoum was found in his vehicle suffering from multiple lacerations to the head and a gunshot wound to the thigh on Claribel Street in Bankstown on December 11, 2014.

Assoum was transported to Liverpool Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty said Mr Zahed’s arrest is part of a larger operation by Taskforce Erebus.

"As part of Taskforce Erebus' terms of reference, a significant number of investigators and analysts are examining an array of persons and crimes and any connections they may have to current criminal conflicts,” he said.

"This man's arrest should serve as a blunt warning to those involved; police are watching you closely and will abruptly end your lavish lifestyle when you least expect it.” - Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty

Mr Zahed is set to face the Sydney Downing Centre Court today.

Zahed was the victim of a separate attack which saw several shots fired into BodyFit gym in Albury, killing his younger brother Omar on May 10, 2022.

Mr Zahed survived 10 gunshot wounds while his 39-year-old brother passed away after receiving several shots to his legs, stomach and arms.

