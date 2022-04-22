Colin Firth & Toni Collette Star In Series 'The Staircase' Based On A True Story

Remember the Netflix documentary, The Staircase? Well, it's been turned into a series!

Colin Firth is taking of the role of Michael Peterson, the man surrounding the suspicious death of his wife, Kathleen Peterson (Toni Collette), who he claims fell down their staircase in their home.

Inspired by a true story, The Staircase explores the life of Michael Peterson, his sprawling North Carolina family, and the suspicious death of his wife, Kathleen Peterson.

In 2001, author Michael Peterson called 911 to say that his wife Kathleen had fallen down a set of stairs early in the morning.

Foul play was suspected by the police and so they launched a huge investigation into her death.

Peterson was then charged with murder and a LOT of information came to light during his trial.

Here's the chilling trailer:

Peterson’s lawyers argued against these allegations and rumours he was having an affair, saying the death was not the result of murder.

The eight-episode series, created by Antonio Campos, premieres Thursday May 5 on BINGE.

Fashion Retailer Revolve Apologises For Their Chaotic Coachella Event Influencers Are Calling 'Fyre 2.0'

Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android