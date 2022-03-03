Colin Farrell To Star In 'The Batman' Spin-Off Series

We’ve got to be honest, if we weren’t explicitly told Colin Farrell was The Batman’s Penguin, we would’ve been none the wiser.

The 45-year-old Irishman is completely unrecognisable in the latest DC movie, wearing some of the most spectacular prosthetics we’ve seen to date.

His character, Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin is one of the film’s secondary antagonists, yet he manages to chew the scenery with every appearance.

Without delving into spoiler territory, the ambiguity of Penguin’s fate by the conclusion of The Batman has been swiftly countered with the recent announcement that he’s due to receive his own HBO Max series.

The show, produced by The Batman’s Matt Reeves and Dylan Clark, will be written by Lauren LeFranc (the screenwriter behind the long-running Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D series) and will continue where The Batman left off.

“It’ll pick up a short time after the last frame of the film,” Farrell revealed.

“We’ll get to go on a little kind of left turn, off to the world of Oz, and how he’s beginning to kind of dream of filling a potential power vacuum that may exist… Just really tasty stuff.”

Fans of The Batman will also be treated to a police procedural television series (centred around Gotham City PD) and at least two more #BatPat movies.

