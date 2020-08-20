Cole Sprouse's Break-Up Post Not Only Confirms He's Single But Chivalry Is Definitely Not Dead

Our beloved boy from 'The Sweet Life Of Zack & Cody' or for the non-original Sprouse fans, Riverdale, either way, our tall dark and handsome Cole Sprouse is officially back on the market!

Sorry, not sorry.

Both Cole and Lili have remained quite private about their on-again, off-again relationship, which reportedly began in July 2017 after the actors met on the set.

And even during his breakup post does our favourite twin continue to be the man of our dreams with an emotional tribute to his ex-girlfriend, Lili Reinhart.

Cole took to Instagram to confirm that the couple split back in January this year and praises her for the superstar she is.

He wrote:

"What an incredible experience I had, I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love. I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward. All I’ll say about it, anything else you hear doesn’t matter."

Oh, but he doesn't stop there... He concluded his message by promoting her new movie, Chemical Hearts, and complimenting her talents.

"Also, her movie comes out soon! I’m sure she’s just as incredible in it as everything else she does," he said.

Not going to lie, sounds like he kinda got his heart broke so thank the heavens the borders have closed or we'd be on a plane over there right now...

