Coldplay and Selena Gomez Team Up For Heartbreaking New Song

Crack out the tissues, the new song from Coldplay and Selena Gomez has got us weeping.

‘Let Somebody Go’ sees the British pop-rock band and the ‘Wolves’ singer team up to reflect on their experiences with moving on from loved ones and, we’ve got to say, it stings.

As if the track wasn’t sad enough, the accompanying music video was filmed in black-and-white, and depicts how a lover’s final embrace can feel like the world falling apart.

Watch the video:

Chills. Literal chills.

While the nature of the song isn’t exactly uplifting, the relatability of the track makes it somewhat cathartic because, as you probably know, heartache’s always more palatable when you know you’re not alone.

Find out which song James Blunt says he can't stand:

The final verdict? We’ll definitely be playing this one while we’re crying in the shower with a glass of red wine.

(We don’t have a problem, we promise xx)

Stay up-to-date with all things music by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: