Cobie Smulders Has Blessed Us With A Performance Of ‘Let’s Go To The Mall!’

When How I Met Your Mother came along in the mid-2000s, the show brought with it a string of jokes and references we would carry with us for a lifetime.

It wouldn’t be uncommon to hear “legen… wait-for-it… dary” and “have you met Ted?” come out of your friends’ mouths still to this day.

But perhaps one of the show’s best creations was THE Robin Sparkles and her hit song 'Let’s Go To The Mall!'

Although the song is a true masterpiece, Cobie Smulders doesn’t sing it in real life all that much.

Today, however, almost 15 years (!) after filming the original music video, Cobie performed a special quarantine version of the song, with the aim to raise money for savethechildren.org, Canadahelps.org and dailybread.ca charities.

“Here it is. I hope it takes your mind off some things. It certainly did for me! A huge thank you to Craig Thomas and Carter Bays for the new lyrics,” she wrote.

“And to Brian Kim, who helped compose this song originally. He wrote this new piano version and then rewrote it when it was too challenging for me. It was a wonderful journey down memory lane.

“If you are able and willing please donate to the following charities. There are links in my Stories.”

Without further ado, please enjoy a little Robin Sparkles throwback on your Friday morning:

